Darul-Uloom asks clerics to skip TV debates on ‘triple talaq’

Deoband-based Islamic seminary Darul-Uloom on Tuesday made an appeal to Muslim clerics to avoid participation on television channel debates on issues such as ‘triple talaq’, four marriages and common civil code.

In a statement issued by seminary, Maulana Abdul Kasim, in charge, said that even when the issues like ‘triple talaq’ and common civil code are under court’s consideration and government’s target, TV channels with negative agenda are creating an environment of confusion and projecting the community in poor light.

“The ulema and clerics are expected not to participate in debates on TV channels which are focused on such issues related to Muslims,” he appealed while alleging that the only purpose of these debates is to make unholy attempt to interfere in the undisputed decisions of the ‘Shariyat’.

New channels taking up the issues by inviting the so called Muslim women and representatives is painting a different picture.

Such debates are never joined in by strong Ulema and others should also avoid participating in TV debates as they end up portraying a wrong picture of the community and gives a wrongful description of the Shariyat.

All those who want to have knowledge on issues related to Islam must contact the Madarsas spread across the country and also Darul-Ifta, said the Maulana.

Read more: UP’s Adityanath govt to take views of Muslim women on triple talaq issue