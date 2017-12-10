Divyang centre: Injured on duty, paramilitary soldiers take on new skill sets

Introduced by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) last year in December, the Divyang Skill Development Centre (DSDC) has started giving training in gardening and mobile repairing to develop entrepreneurial skills among the physically handicapped soldiers.

The centre, anchored by the Border Security Force (BSF), was introduced to impart skills among paramilitary troopers who have suffered grievous physical injuries on duty rendering them physically disadvantaged.

A total of 113 physically handicapped paramilitary troopers have been trained since it was set-up last year in December.

The trainees include 92 troopers of BSF, 13 from the Indo-Border Tibetan police, three from Central Industrial Security Force and five from Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

The trainees include those suffering from amputation, trauma and visual impairment.

The centre first started imparting skills related to administrative jobs like data entry, office management and radio and exchange operator. A BSF official said the move was made to impart entrepreneurship skills among troopers who would like to consider taking voluntary retirement. A select group can also be given duty as security analysts.

So far, three batches of paramilitary troopers have graduated from the centre after receiving the eight-week training. The fourth batch will graduate in January as the course has been extended to 16 months now. This is after skills like mobile repairing and gardening were introduced at the centre, officials said.