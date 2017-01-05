Election Commission enforces model code of conduct in Manipur

The Election Commission on Wednesday enforced model code of conduct with immediate effect after the announcement of the Manipur assembly election on March 4 and 8.

An office memorandum issued on Wednesday by state chief secretary O Nabakishore Singh said that according to the election code of conduct, ministers and other authorities should not announce any financial grants, lay foundation stone of projects or schemes of any kind, make any promise of construction of road, provision of drinking water facility and make any ad-hoc appointment in government, public sector undertaking for influencing the voters in favour of the party in power.

There should not be misuse of official vehicle belonging to central and state governments, public undertakings of central or state governments, local bodies, municipal corporation, marketing boards, co-operative societies or any other bodies in which public funds, whether in small portion or in total, are invested, the memorandum added.