 Five Indian nationals from Kerala jailed in Togo released: Sushma Swaraj
Feb 02, 2017-Thursday
Five Indian nationals from Kerala jailed in Togo released: Sushma Swaraj

india Updated: Feb 02, 2017 10:36 IST
ANI, New Delhi
Togo

The external affairs minister has in the past been appreciated for her timely interventions and quick responses on social media.(Reuters File)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has announced the release of five Indians from Kerala who were jailed in Togo and appreciated the Indian mission in and Consulate in Togo for their support.

She tweeted:

The five Indians, employees of a Merchant Navy firm, were in jail since 2013 for their suspected involvement in a piracy attack off the coast of Togo.

They were sailing on board a ship from Mumbai to South Africa when they were arrested.

The external affairs minister has in the past been appreciated for her timely interventions and speedy responses on social media, which has made her one of the most followed politicians on the platform.

