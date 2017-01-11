Two killed, 3 injured at Trinamool office in Kharagpur as gunmen open fire

Two people, including the husband of a Trinamool Congress councillor of Kharagpur in West Bengal, were killed when a gang of four to five people opened fire inside a Trinamool Congress office on Wednesday afternoon.

Those dead were identified as 27-year-old Srinivas Naidu -- husband of councillor Pooja Naidu -- and 25-year-old Dharma Rao (25).

A total of five people received bullet injuries. While three, including Rao and Naidu, were rushed to Kolkata, two were treated in Kharagpur.

Naidu was declared dead when he was brought to a hospital in Kolkata. “They were shot in the head and chest,” said an official of the private hospital.

Pooja is a councillor of ward 18 of Kharagpur civic body, who won the civic polls in 2015 on a BJP ticket but later switched to the ruling party of the state.

The criminals, all of whom had covered their faces, arrived around 2:30 pm and hurled a crude bomb outside the party office. They then ran in and opened fire.

“We are trying to find out who were behind the act and why did they commit the crime,” said West Midnapore police super Bharati Ghosh.

Naidu was named in a few police complaints in Kharagpur. Sources claimed that a few weeks earlier, there was an attempt on Naidu’s life where he was shot at but escaped unhurt.

The Trinamool party office is located at New Settlement Area in Kharagpur.