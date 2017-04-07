Human rights body sends notice to Centre, Rajasthan govt over Alwar attack

The National Human Rights Commission on Friday issued notices to the Centre and the Rajasthan government over the lynching of a man allegedly by cow vigilantes in Alwar.

The commission termed the incident as “painful” and “serious violation” of human rights saying “self-proclaimed” volunteers are creating an atmosphere of fear in the society.

In the notice issued to the Rajasthan chief secretary, the commission has called for a detailed report in the matter along with action taken against the culprits.

A notice has also been issued to the Union home secretary, calling for a response as to what steps have been taken or proposed to be taken by the Centre to deal with such incidents in the country.

They have been asked to respond within four weeks.

Suspected cow protection vigilantes attacked two vehicles carrying 10 bovine – two cows and their calves in one, and three cows and their calves in the other – alleging that the cattle were being smuggled for slaughter.

Fifty-five-year-old Pehlu Khan succumbed to his injuries in Kailash Hospital in Behror. He was with his two sons, Arif and Irshad, at the time of the attack.

Azmat Khan, who survived the assault, said that the men began beating them up without giving them a chance to explain or show their valid permits.

Police had arrested three people they identified from videos of the assault that were shared on social media. An FIR was also registered against six others apart from naming 200 ‘unidentified’ accused.