IIM-Lucknow student found hanging in hostel room, police suspect suicide

A 25-year-old student of Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his hostel room on Wednesday afternoon.

Soham Mukherjee, a resident of Kolkata, was engineering graduate from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati and worked for a multi-national company for couple of years before taking admission into the IIM last year.

The police said though prima facie it appeared to be a case of suicide, no suicide note was found in his hostel room on the institute’s campus in Madiaon area of the city.

They are interacting with Soham’s classmates and also seized his laptop and mobile phone to find some clues.

The IIM administration expressed grief on the student’s death. A press communiqué from the IIM said he was a “consistently well performing” student.

Madiaon police station Inspector Raghvan Kumar Singh said the body of Soham, who was a second year student of post graduate programme, was found hanging in room number 71 of the hostel number 16. The room was locked from inside. The circumstances suggested the incident was a case of suicide, but further probe is on, he added.

Soham was not attending classes since November 12, indicating he was either troubled by some problem or depressed, the police officer said.

His classmates found him hanging from the fan when they peeped into his room from the window after getting suspicious as he was not attending their calls since morning.

The IIM administration informed the police about the incident at around 1 pm.

The victim’s family in Jodhpur Colony of Kolkatta’s Lake Garden area has been informed and they will reach Lucknow on Wednesday night.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Another second year PG student of the institute from Kolkata, Shubhodeep Das, 26, has been missing since July 18, when he left the institute campus for his home town.

The institute had lodged a complaint about his disappearance with Madiaon police station on July 24. The last location of his mobile phone was tracked in New Delhi before it was switched off.

Police are still clueless about his whereabouts.