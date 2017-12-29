IndiGo bus catches fire at Chennai airport, no passengers aboard

An Indigo bus used for transporting passengers caught fire at the Chennai airport on Friday but no one was aboard barring the driver.

The fire was immediately extinguished.

The incident happened on Friday morning near Bay No 28 at the domestic terminal at the Chennai airport, when the bus was returning after dropping off passengers boarding one of its flights, airport officials said.

#WATCH: IndiGo passenger bus caught fire at #Chennai airport this morning as it was returning to the airport bay after dropping passengers. No passengers were present during the time of the incident; no casualties/injuries pic.twitter.com/Fz8cpeYNmu — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2017

Suddenly there was a spark in the engine resulting in a fire which was immediately put out by fire service personnel, they said.

Nobody was injured in the incident.