IndiGo bus catches fire at Chennai airport, no passengers aboard

The incident happened on Friday morning near Bay No.28 at the domestic terminal at the Chennai airport, when the bus was returning after dropping off passengers boarding one of its flights.

india Updated: Dec 29, 2017 20:13 IST
A spark in the engine resulted in the fire that was immediately put out by fire service personnel.
A spark in the engine resulted in the fire that was immediately put out by fire service personnel.(ANI Photo)

An Indigo bus used for transporting passengers caught fire at the Chennai airport on Friday but no one was aboard barring the driver.

The fire was immediately extinguished.

The incident happened on Friday morning near Bay No 28 at the domestic terminal at the Chennai airport, when the bus was returning after dropping off passengers boarding one of its flights, airport officials said.

Suddenly there was a spark in the engine resulting in a fire which was immediately put out by fire service personnel, they said.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

