Jallikattu protests: PM Modi says govt taking steps to fulfil Tamil Nadu’s cultural aspirations

The government is making all efforts to fulfil the “cultural aspirations” of Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, amid rising hopes of a quick lifting of the Jallikattu ban that has sparked a massive movement in the state.

Modi’s comments came a day after the Centre cleared an ordinance drafted by the state government to circumvent a Supreme Court ban on the popular bull-taming sport which is at the centre of a bruising debate between animal rights activists and its proponents.

“(The) Central government is fully committed to the progress of Tamil Nadu and will always work to ensure the state scales new avenues of progress,” Modi tweeted.

“We are very proud of the rich culture of Tamil Nadu. All efforts are being made to fulfil the cultural aspirations of Tamil people.”

On Friday, the Supreme Court, which had banned the sport in 2014, agreed not to pass any interim order for a week after the Cenrte said it was trying to resolve the issue.

Legal experts, however, say the fresh ordinance – likely to be promulgated on Saturday or Sunday – too may not pass legal scrutiny.

“Tomorrow or the day after tomorrow, the joyous news will come. For sure, Jallikattu will be held in Tamil Nadu,” chief minister O Panneerselvam said in Chennai after returning from New Delhi . He met Modi on Thursday.

The ban on Jallikattu triggered mass protests across the state while thousands congregated on Marina beach, the Chennai landmark, in support of Jallikattu. The protests spread abroad too, with the Tamil diaspora holding rallies in Sri Lanka, Britain and Australia.

