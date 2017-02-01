 Jilted lover sets Kerala girl on fire, attempts suicide in medical college premises | india-news | Hindustan Times
Jilted lover sets Kerala girl on fire, attempts suicide in medical college premises

india Updated: Feb 01, 2017 17:29 IST
Ramesh Babu
Ramesh Babu
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
Murder attempt

The jilted lover barged into the classroom with a bottle of petrol, poured the fuel on the girl and set her ablaze. He then rushed out of the classroom and set himself on fire as well in a suicide bid.(PTI/ Representative Photo)

A jilted lover set his former girlfriend on fire inside her medical college classroom in Kerala’s Kottayam town on Wednesday, and later tried to commit suicide also by immolating himself, police said.

According to police, the accused barged into the classroom at SME College with a bottle of petrol and before the girl’s classmates could react, he poured the fuel on her and set her ablaze.

The attacker, who is a senior student in the same medical school, then rushed out of the classroom and set himself on fire as well in a suicide bid.

Both the victim and the attacker were admitted to the Kottayam medical college hospital with serious burns .  Doctors said the girl who suffered 80 per cent burns was in critical condition. 

According to girl’s friends, the two were in love for some time but the girl backed out after her parents opposed their relationship. After this, the accused -- identified as Adarsh (25), a resident of Kollam -- stalked and threatened her on several occasions, they said.

The School of Medical Education (SME) is a constituent college of Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam.

