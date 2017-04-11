Kerala government makes Malayalam compulsory in all schools till class 10

The Kerala government on Tuesday promulgated an ordinance making Malayalam a compulsory subject in all schools in the state up to Class 10.

The ordinance will come into effect from the next academic year, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters. It will be applicable up to Class 10 in all government, aided, un-aided, self-financing institutions, including those affiliated to CBSE and ICSE streams, he said.

However, Malayalam would not be mandatory for foreign students and those from other states to pass Class 10, Vijayan said.

The ordinance was issued after governor P Sathasivam gave his approval. Detailing other directions in the ordinance, he said teaching Malayalam would be made mandatory for awarding No Objection Certificate for schools.

“The law (ordinance) clearly states that schools should not impose any direct or indirect ban against speaking Malayalam. It also states that no boards should be erected in the campus directing students to use any language other than Malayalam,” Vijayan said.

The NoC of schools, where Malayalam is not taught, would be cancelled, he said. A fine of Rs 5,000 would be imposed on the principals of those schools which fail to follow the new instructions, the chief minister added.