Shiv Sena UBT crisis LIVE: Uddhav Thackeray says 'there could only be one Sena' amid defections
Shiv Sena UBT crisis LIVE: Amid recent defections, Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray has stated that the rebellion in the faction has not “demoralised him.” His remarks come after six rebel MPs from UBT Sena are rumoured to switch over to the Eknath Shinde-led faction.
- 11 Mins agoRebel UBT MP's corporator daughter meets Uddhav, asserts loyalty
- 33 Mins ago‘Operation was successful,’ says Fadnavis amid crisis in UBT Sena
- 38 Mins agoUddhav Thackeray says “there could only be one Sena” amid defections
- 39 Mins ago2 UBT MPs confirm decision to join Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena
Shiv Sena UBT crisis LIVE: Following the rift in the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, rifts and disruptions soon made their way to Maharashtra, where six rebel Shiv Sena UBT MPs are rumoured to join the Eknath Shinde-led faction. The six MPs, including Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Nagesh Patil-Ashtikar and Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar, skipped the Sena (UBT) parliamentary party meeting in Delhi on June 17, fuelling speculation that they were on their way to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena....Read More
Of these six rebel MPs, two - Omraje Nimbalkar and Nagesh Ashtikar have formally announced their split from the UBT Sena.
As reported by HT earlier, Dharashiv MP Omraje Nimbalkar’s decision comes days after indicating that he would take a call following the verdict on the murder case of his father, Pawanraje Nimbalkar. On Saturday, a sessions court acquitted all the accused in the murder case.
Meanwhile, Hingoli lawmaker Nagesh Ashtikar announced his defection on a Facebook live, stating that it was difficult to carry on work in his constituency while being in the opposition.
Uddhav's 'there could only be one Sena'
Rattled by defections, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said there could only be one Shiv Sena as the party's legacy was built around protecting the rights of Marathi people.
“Shiv Sena’s political legacy was built around protecting the rights of Marathi people, and there could be only one Shiv Sena. In 2024, we fought against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led alliance and still won with the people's support. Now by detecting for power and money these MPs betrayed party and people,” Thackeray said on Sunday.
About Operation Tiger
Over the past few weeks, the Shiv Sena UBT faction has been rattled by MPs' decisions to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, which is currently in power in Maharashtra after the 2024 assembly polls.
Shortly after the assembly polls, in which the NDA government, led by BJP, assumed power, reports emerged that Shinde Sena will be working to convince UBT MPs to switch over.
This strategy has been dubbed as "Operation Tiger," and has currently caused a major setback for the Uddhav-led faction of Shiv Sena.
Notably, the tiger was the symbol and mascot of the undivided Shiv Sena, drawn by party founder Bal Thackeray.
Shiv Sena UBT crisis LIVE: Rebel UBT MP's corporator daughter meets Uddhav, asserts loyalty
Shiv Sena UBT crisis LIVE: Corporator Rajool Patil, daughter of rebel MP Sanjay Patil, met Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday and reaffirmed her loyalty to the party.
She said she visited Matoshree, Thackeray's residence in Bandra, to make it clear that she remains committed to the party.
"I am with the party, and I am with them. I will do my work with all loyalty," she was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
Patil was elected as a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation corporator earlier this year and is also a member of Yuva Sena, the youth wing of Shiv Sena (UBT).
When asked about her father's rebellion, said said, "There is a tradition of making decisions individually".
Shiv Sena UBT crisis LIVE: ‘Operation was successful,’ says Fadnavis amid crisis in UBT Sena
Shiv Sena UBT crisis LIVE: Amid the buzz over ‘Operation Tiger,’ Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the "operation" has been successful.
His deputy and Shiv Sena president Eknath Shinde said he never leaves an operation incomplete.
“The operation has been successful, and the body is in very good health. There is no need for anyone to worry. Those who need to introspect should do so,” said Fadnavis while responding to questions over the recent defections.
Shinde, who addressed a joint news conference with Fadnavis, said he didn't conduct incomplete operations.
"Whenever I undertake an operation, I complete it fully. We have already shown it," he said.
Shiv Sena UBT crisis LIVE: Uddhav Thackeray says “there could only be one Sena” amid defections
Shiv Sena UBT crisis LIVE: Rattled by defections, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said there could only be one Shiv Sena as the party's legacy was built around protecting the rights of Marathi people.
“Shiv Sena’s political legacy was built around protecting the rights of Marathi people, and there could be only one Shiv Sena. In 2024, we fought against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led alliance and still won with the people's support. Now by detecting for power and money these MPs betrayed party and people,” Thackeray said on Sunday.
Shiv Sena UBT crisis LIVE: 2 UBT MPs confirm decision to join Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena
Shiv Sena UBT crisis LIVE: Of these six rebel MPs who are rumoured to switch over to Shinde Sena, two - Omraje Nimbalkar and Nagesh Ashtikar have formally announced their split from the UBT Sena.
As reported by HT earlier, Dharashiv MP Omraje Nimbalkar’s decision comes days after indicating that he would take a call following the verdict on the murder case of his father, Pawanraje Nimbalkar. On Saturday, a sessions court acquitted all the accused in the murder case.
Meanwhile, Hingoli lawmaker Nagesh Ashtikar announced his defection on a Facebook live, stating that it was difficult to carry on work in his constituency while being in the opposition.