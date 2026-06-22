Shiv Sena UBT crisis LIVE: Uddhav Thackeray says “there could only be one Sena” amid defections

Of these six rebel MPs, two - Omraje Nimbalkar and Nagesh Ashtikar have formally announced their split from the UBT Sena.

As reported by HT earlier, Dharashiv MP Omraje Nimbalkar’s decision comes days after indicating that he would take a call following the verdict on the murder case of his father, Pawanraje Nimbalkar. On Saturday, a sessions court acquitted all the accused in the murder case.

Meanwhile, Hingoli lawmaker Nagesh Ashtikar announced his defection on a Facebook live, stating that it was difficult to carry on work in his constituency while being in the opposition.

Uddhav's 'there could only be one Sena'

Rattled by defections, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said there could only be one Shiv Sena as the party's legacy was built around protecting the rights of Marathi people.

“Shiv Sena’s political legacy was built around protecting the rights of Marathi people, and there could be only one Shiv Sena. In 2024, we fought against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led alliance and still won with the people's support. Now by detecting for power and money these MPs betrayed party and people,” Thackeray said on Sunday.

About Operation Tiger

Over the past few weeks, the Shiv Sena UBT faction has been rattled by MPs' decisions to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, which is currently in power in Maharashtra after the 2024 assembly polls.

Shortly after the assembly polls, in which the NDA government, led by BJP, assumed power, reports emerged that Shinde Sena will be working to convince UBT MPs to switch over.

This strategy has been dubbed as "Operation Tiger," and has currently caused a major setback for the Uddhav-led faction of Shiv Sena.

Notably, the tiger was the symbol and mascot of the undivided Shiv Sena, drawn by party founder Bal Thackeray.