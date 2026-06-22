US-Iran war LIVE updates: ‘De-confliction cell’ with Lebanon, roadmap to final deal agreed during round 1 of peace talks
US-Iran war LIVE updates: The United States and Iran agreed to establish a "communication line" to prevent incidents in Hormuz, mediators Pakistan and Qatar said following the first round of talks. A joint statement also said that both had agreed to create a "de-confliction cell" involving Lebanon.
- 1 Mins agoOil prices fall as progress reported in peace talks
- 9 Mins agoIran negotiations end, technical talks will continue
- 16 Mins agoIran says 'major progress' to end Lebanon war during talks
- 24 Mins agoIran, US agree roadmap to final deal within 60 days
- 33 Mins ago'De-confliction cell' with Lebanon to be set up stop military ops
- 44 Mins agoFirst round of US-Iran talks conclude
US-Iran war LIVE updates: The opening round of negotiations between the United States and Iran aimed at ending the conflict in West Asia has wrapped up, according to a joint statement released by mediators Pakistan and Qatar on Monday. The talks began under strain after Tehran announced that it had once again shut the Strait of Hormuz, and US President Donald Trump repeated his warnings that attacks on Iran could resume....Read More
US vice president JD Vance held discussions with Iranian representatives on Sunday at Buergenstock, a Swiss mountain resort owned by Qatar. The meeting marked the start of talks under a memorandum of understanding agreed last week, which extended a fragile ceasefire in place since April for at least another 60 days.
The temporary peace deal signed by the two sides called for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy supplies, and an end to all fighting, including in Lebanon, where Israel has continued to carry out deadly strikes while Iran-backed Hezbollah has launched attacks on Israeli positions.
Iran said over the weekend that it had once again stopped shipping through the strait, arguing that the US had not fulfilled its promise to stop the fighting in Lebanon. Tehran also said that Sunday's talks would not address major issues such as its nuclear programme.
US-Iran war LIVE updates: Oil prices fall as progress reported in peace talks
US-Iran war LIVE updates: Oil dropped following signs of progress in peace talks between Washington and Tehran, which appeared to get off to a rocky start after US President Donald Trump issued a fresh threat against Iran.
Brent crude slipped below $80 a barrel after climbing more than 2% at the open, while West Texas Intermediate was around $76.
The parties have agreed on a roadmap to reaching a final deal in 60 days, and technical talks will continue for the remainder of the week, according to a statement issued by Qatar and Pakistan, which are mediating discussions in Switzerland.
(Inputs from Bloomberg)
US-Iran war LIVE updates: Iran negotiations end, technical talks will continue
US-Iran war LIVE updates: High-level negotiations in Switzerland seeking a permanent end to the Iran war ended early Monday, with lower-level talks planned for the rest of the week as Iran and the United States agreed to create a "de-confliction cell" to address the fighting in Lebanon.
Pakistan and Qatar after the meeting said lower-level technical talks would continue in Switzerland for the rest of the week. Such talks aim at producing the breakthroughs needed for high-level officials to return and sign agreements.
US-Iran war LIVE updates: Iran says 'major progress' to end Lebanon war during talks
US-Iran war LIVE updates: Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said Monday there was "major progress" in talks with the United States.
"Pakistani and Qatari mediation has delivered major progress to end Lebanon War," Araghchi posted on X.
"Oil and petrochem exports are waived, blockade lifted, some frozen assets released, and major reconstruction & development plan launched for Iran."
US-Iran war LIVE updates: Iran, US agree roadmap to final deal within 60 days
US-Iran war LIVE updates: Iran and the United States agreed on a roadmap towards reaching a final deal to end the war within 60 days, meditors Pakistan and Qatar said in a joint statement on Monday.
"The High Level Committee has agreed upon a roadmap towards reaching a final deal within 60 days, laying the foundation for the immediate commencement of further technical talks," the joint statement read.
US-Iran war LIVE updates: 'De-confliction cell' with Lebanon to be set up stop military operations
US-Iran war LIVE updates: Iran and the United States have agreed to set up a "de-confliction cell" with Lebanon to stop military operations, mediators Pakistan and Qatar said in a joint statement on Monday.
"The parties agreed on the creation of a de-confliction cell, between the parties, the Lebanese Republic and facilitated by the Mediators, to ensure the adherence of the termination of military operations in Lebanon," the joint statement read.
US-Iran war LIVE updates: First round of US-Iran talks conclude
US-Iran war LIVE updates: The first round of talks between the United States and Iran on ending war in West Asia has concluded, according to a joint statement issued by meditors Pakistan and Qatar on Monday.
"The first session of high level talks under the framework of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding have concluded in Burgenstock, Switzerland, with the participation of representatives from the Islamic Republic of Iran, the United States of America, and the two mediating parties, the State of Qatar and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan," the joint statement read.