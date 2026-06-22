Keir Starmer Resignation LIVE: UK PM announces resignation, says he will extend full support to successor
Keir Starmer Resignation LIVE: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Monday that he would step down as leader of the ruling Labour Party after facing mounting pressure from within his own ranks and growing concerns over the government's declining popularity.
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Keir Starmer Resignation LIVE: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Monday that he would step down as leader of the ruling Labour Party after facing mounting pressure from within his own ranks and growing concerns over the government's declining popularity. Speaking at Downing Street, Starmer said he would continue as caretaker prime minister until Labour elects a new leader in the coming weeks....Read More
The announcement comes nearly two years after Starmer led Labour to a landslide election victory in July 2024, ending the party's long spell in opposition.
What may have led to Keir Starmer's downfall | Top points
Mounting rebellion within Labour: Starmer faced growing pressure from his own MPs and cabinet colleagues, many of whom reportedly urged him to either set a timeline for his departure or step down immediately.
Poor election results for Labour: Dissatisfaction within the party intensified after Labour suffered a series of heavy electoral defeats in May, raising doubts about Starmer's ability to lead the party into the next general election.
Rise of rival Andy Burnham: Burnham's decisive by-election victory in Makerfield strengthened his position as a potential successor, with many Labour MPs reportedly viewing him as a stronger candidate to take on Nigel Farage in 2029.
Questions over leadership and authority: Several senior figures, including former Health Secretary Wes Streeting, publicly distanced themselves from Starmer's leadership, fuelling concerns about his grip over the party.
Failure to deliver on key promises and political setbacks: Since coming to power in 2024, Starmer has faced criticism over economic growth, public services and the cost-of-living situation. His decision to appoint Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the US, which later attracted controversy over Mandelson's links to Jeffrey Epstein, also added to the pressure on his leadership.
UK PM Starmer Resignation LIVE: Keir Starmer went from election landslide to downfall after his supporters deserted him
UK PM Starmer Resignation LIVE: Dutiful rather than dynamic, Keir Starmer was elected Britain’s prime minister to be a safe pair of hands who would end years of political chaos under the Conservatives.
His term is ending less than two years later after missteps, party infighting and one colossal error of judgment that indirectly ensnared him in the scandals surrounding Jeffrey Epstein, a man he had never met and whose sexual crimes he was not complicit in.
On Monday, Starmer said in an emotional statement that he is stepping down as leader of the governing Labour Party, though he will remain caretaker primer minister until a new Labour leader is chosen in coming weeks.
“The question my party is asking now is whether I am best placed to lead us into the next general election,” he said. “I have heard the answer of my parliamentary party to that question, and I accept that answer with good grace.”
Starmer’s selling point was “no more soap opera politics,” said Rob Ford, a political science professor at the University of Manchester. Instead, Ford said, his government was “the antithesis of what he said he was going to be about, and it’s very hard to survive that.”
A trouncing for Starmer's Labour Party in a midterm set of local and regional elections on May 7 proved the final straw. It triggered a series of government resignations and challenges that look set to sweep former Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham into 10 Downing Street.
(AP)
UK PM news LIVE: Keir Starmer resigns as UK PM, sets out timetable for new leader
UK PM news LIVE: Keir Starmer on Monday announced his resignation as British Prime Minister and the Leader of the Labour Party, setting out a timetable for his successor to be elected by mid-July.
The 63-year-old said he will remain in post until a new leader and PM is elected by the governing party and pledged his full support to the new leader.
Andy Burnham, who returns to the House of Commons after winning a crucial by-election last week, is widely expected to take over at 10 Downing Street.
"The question my party is asking now is whether I am best placed to lead us into the next general election," said an emotional Starmer, in his address from the steps of Downing Street.
"I have heard the answer of my parliamentary party to that question and I accept that answer with good grace. Every decision I have taken has been about putting the country I love first. That is why I will resign as leader of the Labour Party," he said.
Starmer said he had spoken to King Charles III on Monday morning to inform him of the decision.
He will now ask the National Executive Committee of the Labour Party to set out the timetable for selecting his successor, with nominations opening on July 9 and the process to be completed by the summer recess of Parliament, scheduled for July 17.
(PTI)
UK PM news LIVE: What may have led to Keir Starmer's downfall | Top points
UK PM news LIVE: Here are top points:
Mounting rebellion within Labour: Starmer faced growing pressure from his own MPs and cabinet colleagues, many of whom reportedly urged him to either set a timeline for his departure or step down immediately.
Poor election results for Labour: Dissatisfaction within the party intensified after Labour suffered a series of heavy electoral defeats in May, raising doubts about Starmer's ability to lead the party into the next general election.
Rise of rival Andy Burnham: Burnham's decisive by-election victory in Makerfield strengthened his position as a potential successor, with many Labour MPs reportedly viewing him as a stronger candidate to take on Nigel Farage in 2029.
Questions over leadership and authority: Several senior figures, including former Health Secretary Wes Streeting, publicly distanced themselves from Starmer's leadership, fuelling concerns about his grip over the party.
Failure to deliver on key promises and political setbacks: Since coming to power in 2024, Starmer has faced criticism over economic growth, public services and the cost-of-living situation. His decision to appoint Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the US, which later attracted controversy over Mandelson's links to Jeffrey Epstein, also added to the pressure on his leadership.
UK PM news LIVE: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announces resignation
UK PM news LIVE: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced his resignation on Monday after fewer than two years in office in a term characterised by policy U-turns and deep public unpopularity.
"Every decision I have taken has been about putting the country I love first. That is why I will resign as leader of the Labour Party," Starmer said as he choked up in an emotional speech outside 10 Downing Street.
Starmer said the process of picking a new Labour Party leader would be launched in July and he would remain as prime minister until his successor is chosen, to be in place in September.
UK PM news LIVE: Starmer's speech ends on emotional note
UK PM news LIVE: Starmer’s voice choked with emotion near the end of the brief statement.
“The question my party is asking now is whether I am best placed to lead us into the next general election,” Starmer said. “I have heard the answer of my parliamentary party to that question, and I accept that answer with good grace.”
UK PM news LIVE: Who is Andy Burnham? Labour leader likely to be named UK PM post as Keir Starmer announces resignation
UK PM news LIVE: As Keir Starmer announced his resignation as UK prime minister, Andy Burnham is the frontrunner for succession to the coveted post. Starmer became the sixth UK PM in the last decade to have resigned before their term ended.
Starmer made the announcement of his resignation on Monday, ending days of uncertainty. He said it was time for a new chapter in leadership and pledged full support to his successor, expressing confidence in the party's future and vowing to ensure a smooth and orderly transition of power.
Who is Andy Burnham, ‘King in the north’?
Burnham is currently the mayor of Greater Manchester and is seen as Keir Starmer’s biggest rival in the Labour Party.
Burnham's position as Starmer's rival is partly due to the 56-year-old being perceived as politically left-leaning, which has been a traditional Labour stance before Starmer came along and tried to position himself as centre-right to counter Reform UK’s growing popularity, a strategy that seems to have backfired spectacularly.
Read more here
UK PM news LIVE: Keir Starmer resigns as UK prime minister but will stay on until successor is chosen
UK PM news LIVE: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer says he is stepping down as leader of the governing Labour Party.
Starmer says he will remain caretaker prime minister until a new Labour leader is chosen in the next few weeks.
Starmer made the announcement after facing growing pressure to hand over to a new leader who can try and revive the government’s flagging fortunes
He has been in office since leading Labour to a landslide election victory in July 2024. In those two years, his popularity and that of the party have plummeted.
His departure was triggered by the victory of Andy Burnham in a special election last week. The popular ex-mayor of Greater Manchester planned to challenge Starmer for the Labour leadership.
(AP)
UK PM news LIVE: Keir Starmer announces resignation, declares full support for successor
UK PM news LIVE: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced his resignation on Monday.
UK PM news LIVE: Keir Starmer defends leadership amid political turmoil, says ‘I inherited a lego party’
UK PM news LIVE: Speaking at a Downing Street press conference on Monday, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer sought to defend his record and leadership as speculation over his future intensified.
UK PM news LIVE: Keir Starmer begins press conference at Downing Street amid resignation speculation
UK PM News LIVE: Prime Minister Keir Starmer began a press conference at Downing Street on Monday amid mounting speculation over his resignation.
UK PM news LIVE: What led Starmer to consider resignation
UK PM news LIVE: Starmer's troubles have been building for months as a series of controversies and policy u-turns damaged his standing with voters and members of his own party.
Last year, his government reversed course on three major policies within a month following internal party pressure, raising concerns about its direction and stability.
Earlier this year, further questions emerged after it was revealed that Lord Mandelson had been appointed British ambassador to the United States despite reportedly failing vetting procedures for the role.
The appointment drew additional scrutiny because of concerns surrounding Mandelson's links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, adding to criticism of Starmer's judgement.
The controversies contributed to a difficult set of local elections for Labour in May.
UK PM news LIVE: UK PM Starmer expected to make annnouncement soon as speakers set up outside his office
UK PM news LIVE: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected to make an announcement soon, as speakers are being set up in Downing Street.