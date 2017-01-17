NIA arrests another member of Hyderabad IS terror module

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested one more accused in Hyderabad IS conspiracy case.

Mohammed Irfan, a resident of Mir Alam Mandi in the old city of Hyderabad, was produced before NIA special court, which sent him to judicial custody for seven days.

NIA said Irfan alias Abu Jafar was arrested for his role in the IS terror conspiracy module, exposed in the searches in Hyderabad in June last year.

According to the investigation agency, he along with the other accused took part in searching of hideouts and physical training.

Irfan allegedly collected the explosive precursors along with another accused from the outskirts of Pochampally village of Nalgonda district. He also went to Ananthapur town of Andhra Pradesh to collect explosive material.

“Investigation has revealed that Irfan also took an oath of allegiance in favour of Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi, the self-proclaimed Caliph of the ISIS, in the presence of accused Mohammed Ibrahim Yazdani and Muzaffer Hussain Rizwan and he was given a kunya name, Abu Jafar by Mohammed Ibrahim Yazdani,” said an NIA official.

NIA had busted the module with the arrest of eight youth in June last year. A chargesheet was filed against them for entering into criminal conspiracy to wage war against the government of India by collecting weapons and explosive materials to target public places including religious sites and sensitive government buildings in various parts of the country.

Irfan was initially detained but was later let off. The NIA had mentioned in the chargesheet that investigations against him were under progress.