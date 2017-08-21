President Kovind presents ‘Colour’ to Ladakh Scouts, lauds its ‘valour and sacrifice’

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday exhorted Ladakh Scouts to guard the nation’s sovereignty against all odds in the true spirit signified by the ‘Colours’ presented to the regiment.

He was addressing a function at Leh after presenting President’s Colours to the Ladakh Scouts Regiment, which has been decorated with 605 gallantry and distinguished service awards.

It was his maiden visit to Ladakh after assuming the country’s highest constitutional office last month.

President’s Colours were presented to Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre and all five battalions of the regiment, said a spokesperson of the army’s northern command.

The ceremonial parade was also attended by a spectrum of civil and military dignitaries, including Jammu and Kashmir governor NN Vohra, chief minister Mehbooba Mufti and army chief general Bipin Rawat.

The Ladakh Scouts was raised as Nubra Guards in 1948 and was amalgamated into the Indian Army as regular troops in 1963. It was restructured as an Infantry Regiment in 2000 after Operation Vijay, launched to clear Kargil sector of Pakistani infiltrators.

The President complimented the Ladakh Scouts for their “outstanding performance” in all spheres and their “exceptional valour and sacrifice” while upholding the sovereignty of the nation in Ladakh region, especially in the Siachen glacier.

“He appreciated the exceptional gallantry and indomitable courage displayed by the brave Nunnus during all major wars and operations since Independence,” the spokesperson said.

President also released a documentary movie on Col Sonam Wangchuk, a Kargil martyr who was awarded the Maha Vir Chakra, the country’s second highest gallantry award.

The President also interacted with the army veterans, Veer Naris (widows of martyrs) and gallantry awardees and complimented them.

The visit of the President and the army Chief to Ladakh, bordering China assumed significance as it comes close on the heels of Chinese incursions at Pangong Lake on August 15 and also amid standoff between the two nuclear-armed neighbours on the Doklam valley.

General Rawat arrived at Leh on a three-day visit to the heavily militarised zone on Sunday to take stock of the ground situation.

The army chief will visit some of the forward posts along the Line of Actual Control, a demarcation line that separates Indian and Chinese-controlled territories.