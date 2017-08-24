Qatar’s foreign minister to arrive in India on two-day visit tomorrow

Qatar’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdul Rahman Al-Thani will arrive here tomorrow on a two-day visit, during which he will call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hold talks with his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj, the MEA said.

Qatar is an important trading partner for India in the Gulf region with bilateral trade in 2014-15 standing at USD 15.67 billion. It is also one of India’s largest suppliers of crude oil.

Al-Thani is scheduled to arrive in Delhi on Friday evening.

On Saturday, he will told talks with Swaraj, followed by a call on the Prime Minister, the MEA said.