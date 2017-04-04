Punjab Police deny reports of Rakhi Sawant’s arrest for her comments on Valmiki

Punjab Police said on Tuesday they had not been able to arrest controversial actor Rakhi Sawant and were returning empty-handed from Mumbai.

An arrest warrant against Sawant was issued by a Ludhiana court on March 9 after she failed to appear before it in a case filed against her for making “derogatory” remarks against sage Valmiki and hurting religious sentiments.

Ludhiana deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Dharuman Nimbale confirmed that Sawant was not arrested.

He said the police team, comprising two head constables including a woman head constable, from Salem Tabri police station was on its way back to Ludhiana.

Earlier in the day, the team reached an Andheri address for Swanat’s arrest. The members said the actor did not stay there --- following which they had to return.

The team said it will report the matter to the court. Next hearing of the case is on April 10.

Narinder Adiya, an advocate, had lodged a complaint against Sawant in July 2016 for her remarks on a TV show.

Sawant, while talking to a private television channel, had claimed that Valmiki was a murderer but later became the author of Ramayana. She was talking about how people transformed in real life.

Comparing Valmiki to singer Mika Singh, who had forcibly kissed her during his birthday party in 2014, Sawant said the singer had “changed” for good just like the Hindu sage.

