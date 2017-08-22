Ram Rahim rape trial: Cops, paramilitary troops take out flag march in Sirsa

Haryana Police and paramilitary personnel on Monday took out a flag march in Sirsa, where Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters is located, four days ahead of the August 25 pronouncement of verdict in the rape case against dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

Seven companies of paramilitary forces, including Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), reached Sirsa and have been deployed at various points in the district.

Talking to HT, superintendent of police (SP) Ashwin Shenvi said, “More companies will reach Sirsa by the evening. We took out a flag march to instill confidence among the residents and maintain law and order in the district.”

Seven more companies have also reached in the two neighbouring districts of Fatehabad and Hisar to maintain law and order in the area. “We have deployed deputy superintendent of police (DSP)-rank officers at the local railway station and bus stand so they can also keep strict vigil on every movement,” Shenvi said.

He added, “A large number of dera followers from adjoining districts and states like Rajasthan and Punjab come to Sirsa to attend different programmes at Dera Sacha Sauda here. We won’t allow anyone carrying weapons to enter the city,” he added. The SP said paramilitary personnel will be deployed at various nakas on Haryana borders with Rajasthan and Punjab to check the vehicles round-the-clock.

SENSITIVE SPOTS IDENTIFIED

Sources said the Sirsa district administration identified 19 sensitive spots and ‘naam charcha’ centers of Dera Sacha Sauda in the city, where security forces will have to keep a constant vigil. “There are 12 Sacha Saudas deras in Sirsa district, including the headquarters, and seven ‘naam charcha’ centers. Police and intelligence agencies are keeping vigil on every movement,” sources added.

Police and paramilitary forces also took out a flag march on various roads in Hisar.

TALK OF TOWN

Ever since the special CBI court in Panchkula last week reserved the verdict in the rape case against Ram Rahim Singh for August 25, the matter has become the talk of town not only in Sirsa, but also the neighbouring districts of Fatehabad and Hisar. At every nook and corner people are seen discussing the consequences of an adverse verdict.

RESIDENTS STORING FOOD, OTHER ESSENTIAL ITEMS

Residents in the area can also be seen purchasing ration, food, milk and other essential items fearing imposition of curfew after August 25. A resident of Sirsa said, “Curfew lag gaya agar to na to kahin ja sakenge aur na hi kuch khareed sakenge (We will not be able to go anywhere or purchase anything if curfew is imposed).”

FOLLOWERS ‘READY TO FACE ANY SITUATION’

Sources in the Dera Sacha Sauda said followers are ready to face any kind of situation, if the verdict goes against Ram Rahim. “Maharaj ji is an innocent person. All the cases against him are False,” a dera insider said.