‘Reverse Bank of India’: Twitter reacts to RBI’s U-turn on cash deposits

The Reserve Bank of India partially reversed a controversial rule on Wednesday that restricted people from depositing over Rs 5000 in old banknotes more than once till December 30. The relaxation will, however, only apply to “fully KYC compliant accounts”.

The move is the latest in a series of alteration of rules pertaining to banks after the government recalled high-value bills.

People on social media are having a laugh after the RBI’s latest announcement.

Hey Gorment, why not use Uber Surge model for deposits? Abhi Itna, counter tak pahunchey toh Itna. #rbimoodswings #DeMonetisation — Abhishek Gureja (@AbhishekGureja) December 21, 2016

Earlier: RESERVE BANK OF INDIA



New normal: REVERSE BANK OF INDIA

#RBIMoodSwings — Nick Scamander (@mhanthung) December 21, 2016

The Reserve Bank of India had on Monday announced that deposits above Rs 5,000 in scrapped currency notes can be made only once till December 30.

One particular clause - any deposit of over Rs 5,000 will be subject to questioning by two bank officials, who have to be given a “satisfactory explanation” for why the old notes were not deposited earlier - drew a ton of ire from citizens on social media..

Former Aam Aadmi Party leader, Yogendra Yadav tweeted an image of a hand-written note he gave to his bank for as “explaination” for “making a small deposit”. The note read, “I was assured by the Prime Minister, the Finance Minister and the RBI that there was no need to rush to the banks and that I had till 30th December for making any deposit. I believed them.”

This is the "explanation" I have given my bank for making a small deposit today. Pl retweet if you agree pic.twitter.com/v1JyhpADZ3 — Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) December 20, 2016

Like Yadav, others cited the government’s official statements as their ‘satisfactory explanation’ to the banks.

As promised. Wish HDFC gave us more space to write more pic.twitter.com/yXD5Dd1PNV — Raveesh Bhalla (@raveeshbhalla) December 20, 2016

The Govt. is asking me why I didn't deposit cash all this while. pic.twitter.com/EiscuRXH0G — Sunit Singh (@surdattack) December 20, 2016

People also pointed out that the sudden rule change looks worse after the government’s extensive advertising campaigns asking people to not rush to the banks.

Jaldi Kaisi? Ad on back of a DTC bus on Mathura Road, clicked this morning en route to office. Please show to bank manager for explanation pic.twitter.com/nNnAvHgTn2 — Lesley Esteves (@LesleyEsteves) December 20, 2016

Banks had also put out notices earlier assuring customers that their money was safe and the they have till December 30th to make the deposits.

Can I use this as the reason for why I didn't deposit my money earlier? Because my bank said so? #DeMonetisation pic.twitter.com/8HggAuPlWN — thewisecrab (@thewisecrab) December 20, 2016

