Salman Khan acquitted, ‘the judicial system is guilty’: Twitter reacts

A Jodhpur court acquitted Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Wednesday nearly two decades after he was charged with possession of illegal arms, causing an outpour of reactions on Twitter.

Khan, one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, was charged with possessing and using an unlicensed weapon to kill an endangered gazelle in 1998 in Rajasthan, where he was shooting for Hum Saath Saath Hain.

As soon as the actor was acquitted, his fans took to the social media site to express their joy. While his fans were jubilant and rejoiced that their idol was acquitted, others seemed to say that it was akin to a mockery of India’s judicial system.

Some are trying to find out ‘who shot and killed the black buck?’ Others congratulated Khan, comparing him to tennis greats Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for being the ‘master of all Indian courts’. And some even declared that Khan is ‘the best actor outside movies’.

Here’s what people said on Twitter:

Aaj ki party meree taraf se! #SalmanKhan acquitted — Abhishek (@Abhi_ggmu) January 18, 2017

@BeingSalmanKhan Good people deserve good always. You have been kind to many, one of your effort is Being Indian Foundation. — sachin tendulkar (@Sachin_rt_10) January 18, 2017

After 18 years of suffering, @BeingSalmanKhan stands Acquitted of all charges 🙌 Alhamdulilah can't explain how happy this has made me 😭🙏🙏🙏 — Sana (@SanaAfsal) January 18, 2017

But many questioned the credibility of India’s judicial system:

Salman Khan declared innocent. I agree. Only the judicial system is guilty — The Bad Doctor (@DOCTORATLARGE) January 18, 2017

Salman Khan proved that ultimately he's the best actor outside movies. #SalmanVerdict — S. (@dat_weirdo__) January 18, 2017

#SalmanKhan acquitted in black buck case.

Must have sent his black buck to a Swiss bank. — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) January 18, 2017

#JodhpurCourt acquits #SalmanKhan after finding black buck guilty of coming in front of bullet. — ??? ??? (@WoCharLog) January 18, 2017

Looks like #SalmanKhan is the real Big Boss. His kingdom, his rules. Reality game show of justice, eh? https://t.co/UbyKgLmTli — Kena Shree (@KenaShree) January 18, 2017

Great! Jai Ho The Great Indian Circus! https://t.co/3jvDXDmd6K — nikhil wagle (@waglenikhil) January 18, 2017

Federer is a master of grass court. Nadal of clay court. But Salman has mastered all the Indian courts.#SalmanVerdict — Parth MN (@parthpunter) January 18, 2017

#SalmanKhan acquitted in arms act case by Jodhpur court.



Shoot whatever you want to shoot man. — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) January 18, 2017

However, Salman can’t heave a sigh of relief as yet. He is due to appear in a Jodhpur court next Wednesday along with his Hum Saath Saath Hain co-actors Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu, Neelam for recording their statements in another case related to poaching blackbucks.

In 2015, the Bombay high court overturned Khan’s conviction in a hit-and-run case in which he was accused of running over a homeless man in Mumbai. On September 28, 2002, Khan’s Toyota Land Cruiser crashed into men sleeping on a pavement outside a bakery in Mumbai’s Bandra, killing one.