Salman Khan acquitted, ‘the judicial system is guilty’: Twitter reacts

india Updated: Jan 18, 2017 16:45 IST
HT Correspondent
Salman Khan arrives at airport, in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India.(Hindustan Times)

A Jodhpur court acquitted Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Wednesday nearly two decades after he was charged with possession of illegal arms, causing an outpour of reactions on Twitter.

Khan, one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, was charged with possessing and using an unlicensed weapon to kill an endangered gazelle in 1998 in Rajasthan, where he was shooting for Hum Saath Saath Hain.

As soon as the actor was acquitted, his fans took to the social media site to express their joy. While his fans were jubilant and rejoiced that their idol was acquitted, others seemed to say that it was akin to a mockery of India’s judicial system.

Some are trying to find out ‘who shot and killed the black buck?’ Others congratulated Khan, comparing him to tennis greats Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for being the ‘master of all Indian courts’. And some even declared that Khan is ‘the best actor outside movies’.

Here’s what people said on Twitter:

But many questioned the credibility of India’s judicial system:

However, Salman can’t heave a sigh of relief as yet. He is due to appear in a Jodhpur court next Wednesday along with his Hum Saath Saath Hain co-actors Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu, Neelam for recording their statements in another case related to poaching blackbucks.

In 2015, the Bombay high court overturned Khan’s conviction in a hit-and-run case in which he was accused of running over a homeless man in Mumbai. On September 28, 2002, Khan’s Toyota Land Cruiser crashed into men sleeping on a pavement outside a bakery in Mumbai’s Bandra, killing one.

