 Separatists call for two-day shutdown in Kashmir after protesters die in clashes | india-news | Hindustan Times
Separatists call for two-day shutdown in Kashmir after protesters die in clashes

india Updated: Apr 09, 2017 20:07 IST
PTI
Kashmir

Kashmiri youth hit by pellets receives treatment at a local hospital in Srinagar after massive protests broke out in different areas of Srinagar-Budgam parliamentary constituency and at least seven civilians were killed during clashes. (Waseem Andrabi/Hindustan Times)

Separatists on Sunday called for a two-day shutdown in Kashmir against the death of protesters in clashes in Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency during polling.

“We know hartal would not affect government policy towards us but it is the only option to express our collective grief,” separatist leaders Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mohammad Yasin Malik said in a joint statement.

They asked people to observe complete shut down on Monday and Tuesday against the death of six civilians.

The separatists hit out at the PDP saying that the ruling party had become “morally bankrupt”.

Violence marred the Srinagar Lok Sabha bye-elections today as six people were killed and several injured in firing by security forces on rampaging mobs in various parts of the constituency.

