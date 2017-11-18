‘She is gifted’: Miss World Manushi Chhillar is a would-be doctor, poet, painter and dancer

As soon as Manushi Chhillar was crowned the Miss World-2017 title in the Chinese city of Sanya on Saturday, her uncle’s house in Rohtak was abuzz with celebrations. She is the first Indian woman to bag the title after Priyanka Chopra won the pageant in 2000.

“She is gifted. Since childhood she liked playing with dolls and dress herself. But she also wanted to serve the people. Even though she has become Miss World she will go on to complete her medical studies,” Manushi’s aunt Dr Usha Chhillar and her professor of dermatology at the BPS Medical College.

The family members said she is a good poet, painter and Kuchipudi dancer. She is working on her project on menstrual hygiene as well.

Manushi, who originally belongs to Bamnoli village in Haryana’s Jhajjar district and is a third-year MBBS student at BPS Medical College for Women, Khanpur Kalan, in Sonepat, wants to be a cardiac surgeon.

Celebrations at the house of Manushi Chhilar’s uncle in Rohtak. (HT Photo)

Manushi comes from a family of doctors. Her father, Dr Mitrabasu Chhillar, is an endocrinologist at the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), Delhi, and mother, Dr Neelam Chhillar, is a doctor at the Institute of Human Behavior and Allied Sciences (IHBAS), Delhi. Both her parents are presently with Manushi in China.

Manushi did her schooling from Bengaluru and Delhi. She scored 96% in Class 12 boards and topped the CBSE in English examination.

Her uncle, Dr Dinesh Chillar, who is posted at the Gohana civil hospital, said she has taken a break from studies for one year and will continue with her third year in next batch. “Her college is extremely supportive and celebrated all her achievements,” he said.