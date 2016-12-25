Three held for cutting elderly Sikh man’s hair in Nahan

Tension gripped Nahan after miscreants cut the hair of a deaf and dumb elderly Sikh man on Friday evening. When the victim reached his locality, Mohalla Govindgarh, people belonging to his community started agitating.

On their complaint, police arrested three persons — Kamlesh, Vikas and Vishal — for allegedly committing the crime. They were booked under Section 295-A (outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Later in the night, five youths belonging to Mohalla Govindgarh tried to torch the accused’s house in Teli Mohalla. Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Madan Singh, who was deployed there along with two constables, suffered injuries while trying to stop them. He was hospitalised with burns on his right leg and hand.

The accused — Sethi Singh, Preet Pal, Kishan Singh, Pappu Singh and Kirta Singh — were booked under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 332 (causing hurt to public servant) and 353 (assault to deter public servant from discharge of duty) of the IPC. They were arrested on Saturday evening, after a massive search operation.

Security was beefed up in Nahan following the incident. Superintendent of police (SP) Soumya Sambsivan said accused in both the cases have been arrested. Deputy commissioner BC Badalia said seeing the seriousness of the case, the police are inquiring it in detail. An expert’s help is being taken to record the victim’s statement. The DC also requested people to maintain law and order.