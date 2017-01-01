 Two Indians among Istanbul nightclub attack victims: Sushma Swaraj | india-news | Hindustan Times
Two Indians among Istanbul nightclub attack victims: Sushma Swaraj

india Updated: Jan 01, 2017 23:55 IST
HT Correspondent
New Delhi, Hindustan Times
Highlight Story

Medics and security officials work at the scene after an attack at a popular nightclub in Istanbul, on January 1, 2017. (AP Photo)

Two Indians are among those killed in an attack on revellers celebrating the New Year in Turkey, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj said on Sunday.

The victims were identified as Abis Hasn Rizvi, the son of former Rajya Sabha MP and noted Mumbai builder Akhtar Hasan Rizvi, and Khushi Shah from Gujarat.

Abis was the CEO of Rizvi Builders and had produced a number of films, including the 2014 movie ‘Roar: The Tigers of the Sundarbans.

The foreign minister said she had spoken to the victims’ families and was helping them to get visas.

She also posted that she had asked the Indian Ambassador to Turkey, Rahul Kulshreshth, to receive the families at the airport and make necessary arrangements.

An assailant in a Santa Claus hat unleashed a salvo of bullets in the crowded Reina nightclub in Istanbul during New Year’s celebrations, killing at least 39 people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences after the attack.

“Heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Turkey on the tragic loss of lives in Istanbul,” he tweeted.

Fifteen foreigners were among the fatalities, including the Indians. Close to 70 others were injured in what authorities described as a terror attack. No one has yet claimed responsibility for the nightclub horror.

Turkish interior minister Suleyman Soylu said the attacker had escaped, even as security forces launched a massive manhunt.

(With inputs from agencies)

