Vu Televisions’ CEO welcomes ‘President’ Donald Trump with full-page ad, gets trolled

Devita Saraf, founder and CEO of Vu Televisions, posted a full-page ad in a national daily on Friday, January 20 in which she congratulated ‘President of The United States of America’, Donald Trump. However, she is now getting trolled on Twitter for ‘narcissism’ and ‘bootlicking’.

In the picture, Saraf is seen posing for the camera with Trump, who is yet to be sworn in as the President of US in the inauguration ceremony scheduled for noon, January 20 (10.30 pm in India).

Congratulations @realDonaldTrump , I'm inspired by your self-belief & commitment to leadership. Thank you for calling me "India's Ivanka" 😊 pic.twitter.com/1vt1Ba7oJY — Devita Saraf (@DevitaSaraf) January 20, 2017

Saraf also engaged with her trolls on Twitter, and said that she has personally met with Trump and found him to be a great dad when someone asked her if it’s OK that ‘he wants to date Ivanka’.

Read more

Here are a few trolls at their trolling best:

Heard of "India's Model CEO"? Here she is sporting a big grin with "USofA's Cassanova President"!! @DevitaSaraf pic.twitter.com/z8NsEIx7YD — Ramanan Subramani (@gollum77) January 20, 2017

Heard of "India's Model CEO"? Here she is sporting a big grin with "USofA's Cassanova President"!! @DevitaSaraf pic.twitter.com/z8NsEIx7YD — Ramanan Subramani (@gollum77) January 20, 2017

A very effective ad. Has convinced me to never buy #VuTelevision. And that book @DevitaSaraf is holding...so subtle. pic.twitter.com/AXOyYcnPDO — kalpana nair (@kalpananair) January 20, 2017

You really paid for this shit to promote yourself @DevitaSaraf ? You definitely need a better team managing your personal branding ! https://t.co/SJEK1HyZuH — Ved Agarwal (@VedAgarwal) January 20, 2017

Full page ads congratulating Trump now? Come on @DevitaSaraf, you can do better than this. — Goos (@iGoose) January 20, 2017

Full page ads congratulating Trump in TOI and ET by Devita Saraf of Vu. She missed the CTA in the TOI ad? pic.twitter.com/aJI9ny1ApA — Rohin Dharmakumar (@r0h1n) January 20, 2017

@r0h1n lol. We had to leave 2 inches for TOI masthead. Thanks for noticing 😊 — Devita Saraf (@DevitaSaraf) January 20, 2017

@DevitaSaraf you could've really spend your ad budget better. Not cool PR pic.twitter.com/uDBN898quG — Kaushik Srinivasan (@kaushiksays) January 20, 2017

@maheshmurthy @vishalgondal @realDonaldTrump I've met him in person and he is a great dad. — Devita Saraf (@DevitaSaraf) January 20, 2017