Vu Televisions’ CEO welcomes ‘President’ Donald Trump with full-page ad, gets trolled

india Updated: Jan 20, 2017 11:13 IST
In the picture, Saraf is seen posing for the camera with Trump, who is yet to be sworn in as the President of US in the inauguration ceremony scheduled for noon, January 20 (10.30 pm in India).(Twitter)

Devita Saraf, founder and CEO of Vu Televisions, posted a full-page ad in a national daily on Friday, January 20 in which she congratulated ‘President of The United States of America’, Donald Trump. However, she is now getting trolled on Twitter for ‘narcissism’ and ‘bootlicking’.

Saraf also engaged with her trolls on Twitter, and said that she has personally met with Trump and found him to be a great dad when someone asked her if it’s OK that ‘he wants to date Ivanka’.

Here are a few trolls at their trolling best:

