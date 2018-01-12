Zakir Naik projected as ‘hero’ in school book in Aligarh

Televangelist Zakir Naik, who is being probed under terror and money laundering charges by the NIA, is projected as a ‘hero’ in a school book here.

The Islamic Mission School in Dodhpur area of Aligarh published a book ‘Ilm-un-Nafe’ for Class 1 that has chapters on nine famous Muslim personalities. One of them features Zakir Naik, founder of Mumbai-based NGO – Islamic Research Foundation.

The school management claimed that the book – aimed at enhancing children’s general knowledge – was published two years back, but in the new session the chapter on Naik would be removed from it.

“The book has chapters on renowned Muslims and one chapter is on Zakir Naik,” said the author of the book, Kunen Kausar, who is also the manager of the school.

A member of school management Suhail Ahmad holding a copy of the book ‘Ilm-un-Nafe’. (HT Photo/Mahipal Singh )

“When the book was published two years back, there was no case against Zakir Naik. Now, the chapter on him will be removed in the fresh book issued for the next session,” added Kausar.

Page number 42 of the book features nine photographs of Islamic heroes. Naik’s picture figures in the middle row.

The other eight photographs are of authors and preachers including Sheikh Ahmad Deedat, Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui of Muzaffarnagar, Islamic scholars Maulana Tariq Jameel, Israr Ahmad of Pakistan, Yusuf Estes, Abdullah Tariq, Harun Yahiya and Bilal Philip.

To recall, Naik was in the news when two Bangladeshi terrorists had accepted that they were motivated by his thoughts. The Islamic preacher left the country in July, 2016.