Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag felicitated during IPL T20 opening

The 10th edition of the Indian Premier League got off to a glitzy start with a short but sizzling opening ceremony in Hyderabad. The highlight of the opening ceremony was the felicitation of four Indian cricket legends - Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag and VVS Laxman. Also, Bollywood star Amy Jackson set the stage on fire with her brilliant performance. The cricket action will now start with an important match between defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Hyderabad. Get highlights of IPL 2017 opening ceremony here. (IPL full coverage | Live score of SRH vs RCB)

Over the next 46 days, the eight teams will vie for the top prize. Now, it's time for the opening match between Sunrisers and Bangalore. Shane Watson-led RCB have won the toss and will field first.

7:12 PM IST: After Amy’s performance the short and sweet opening ceremony comes to an end. Now it’s time for the opening match between RCB and SRH - For live updates - click here

7:05 PM IST: Amy is looking glorious in her golden dress! And now the Kala Chasma song plays on the speakers. the fans are enthralled.

7:02 PM IST: Amy Jackson sets the stage on fire as she dances to the tunes of Tamma Tamma and Kisi ko mera hai pata. More to follow!

7:00 PM IST: David Warner the defending champions’ captain is here with the IPL trophy - All the eight captains will have their eyes on it this time.

6:58 PM IST: And Virat Kohli is here as he takes a round of the stadium. The other seven teams’ captains are also here.

6:55 PM IST: Vinod Rai, CK Khanna and Anirudh Chaudhary give the four greats golden bats

6:53 PM IST: The four legends are being felicitated by the BCCI for their contribution to Indian cricket. A great gesture!

6:51 PM IST: I was the first Indian to play all the three formats of the game in the same way. The IPL has indeed been a great tournament: Virender Sehwag

6:50 PM IST: The interest for IPL is no less than the FIFA World Cup final: Sourav Ganguly

6:47 PM IST: Can’t believe IPL has completed 10 years. It has grown bigger by the year: Sachin Tendulkar

6:45 PM IST: IPL has revolutionised dynamics of cricket. The uncapped Indian players are the biggest gainers: VVS Laxman

:41 PM IST: Virender ‘Viru’ Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman and Sachin Tendulkar are here. They take a round of the stadium in a fancy car with fireworks with the song ‘Jai Ho’ blaring in the sound systems.

6:40 PM IST: He thanks the fans for their support as the stadium erupt in joy!!

6:38 PM IST: Former Team India director Ravi Shastri is on stage as the giant screen depicts a flashback on the previous nine editions. IPL has come a long way indeed

6:37 PM IST: This is just the start as Bollywood biggies are waiting to set the stage on fire.

6:35 PM IST: The Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad is all orange and black as singers start the proceedings. It’s choc-a-block here.

6:34 PM IST: The opening ceremony is underway

6:33 PM IST: Amy Jackson, Sharaddha Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra are expected to perform n the opening ceremony in Hyderabad.

6:31 PM IST: For the next 47 days, there will be intense competition on field in this slam-bang version of cricket.

6:29 PM IST: The opening match between defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore will start from 8 pm. The toss will happen at 7:30 pm | FOR LIVE UPDATES - Click here

6:27 PM IST: And now Ajay Jadeja makes a grand entry with the cheerleaders for company. He is looking dapper in his suit!

6:21 PM IST: On the TV screens, Sunil Gavaskar has already appeared with his googles on. It’s full on entertainment as he dances his way to the studio.

6:19 PM IST: In previous editions, the opening ceremony was a separate affair which happened a day before the first match. But this time, there has been a change from the norm.

6:17 PM IST: The IPL opening ceremony is all set to start in another 15 minutes, with all the glam and razzmatazz.

5:20 PM IST: Meanwhile, listen to the IPL 2017 anthem here:

Music composers Salim-Saulaiman and singer Benny Dayal at the anthem launch for the 10th season of IPL in Mumbai . (PTI)

The music was composed by Salim-Saulaiman and sung by Benny Dayal.

Can't wait for the @IPL to start tonight! Let the fun begin 🏏 #VIVOIPL2017 pic.twitter.com/MOZkyB1KGn — Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) April 5, 2017

What makes this edition even more unique is the fact that there will be eight different opening ceremonies, one before the first home game of each franchise.

Under a cloud ☁️ cover of orange literally at the @SunRisers' home ground #IPL pic.twitter.com/WLQ4VtF6kI — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 4, 2017

Speaking about this concept, IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla said, “Separate opening ceremonies across all the host cities will give the fans an opportunity to witness the opening of the 10th edition of the IPL live.”

Excited for the start of the IPL season tonight. Who is going to take the crown?? 🇮🇳 #vivoipl2017 pic.twitter.com/Wq4V2Vcc32 — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) April 5, 2017

Each opening will be graced by a different celebrity. According to one official, Amy Jackson will perform at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. For matches on April 6 and April 7, Riteish Deshmukh and Tiger Shroff will perform in Pune and Saurashtra, respectively.