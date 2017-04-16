Royal Challengers Bangalore win toss, elect to bowl vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and put Rising Pune Supergiant in to bat in their Indian Premier League match here today. (RCB vs RPS LIVE UPDATES | LIVE SCORECARD)

Bangalore made two changes, bringing in Shane Watson and New Zealand fast bowler Adam Milne in place of Chris Gayle and sick Tymal Mills.

For Pune, Dan Christian replaced Lockie Ferguson and fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat came in for left-arm spinner Ankit Sharma.

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (capt), Mandeep Singh, AB de Villiers, Kedar Jadhav, Shane Watson, Stuart Binny, Pawan Negi, Adam Milne, Sreenath Aravind, Yuzvendra Chahal, Samuel Badree.

Rising Pune Supergiant: Ajinkya Rahane, Rahul Tripathi, Steve Smith (capt), Ben Stokes, Manoj Tiwary, MS Dhoni, Dan Christian, Rahul Chahar, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat.