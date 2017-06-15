13-year-old girl contacts police to stop marriage to middle-aged man

A 13-year-old girl on Wednesday approached police saying that her parents were allegedly marrying her off to a middle-aged man in return of ₹ 10 lakh, officials said on Thursday.

The girl came to the police station when her parents were not at home and told us about her ordeal, said Ramesh Saini, station house officer at Kalwar police station.

“The girl, a Class 8 student, came to the police station on Wednesday and told us that she was being forcefully married to a middle-aged man,” he said.

“She also gave us a wedding card as proof.”

Police informed the local administration and the girl was handed over to the child welfare committee, police said.

“We are investigating the matter and trying to get in touch with her parents but they haven’t returned yet,” said Saini.

The Rajasthan State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (RSCPCR) also took cognizance of the matter on Thursday with the commission’s chairperson meeting the girl.

“While counseling, the girl told me that her mother was pressurizing her to marry a middle-aged man and has also taken ₹ 10 lakh for it,” said Manan Chaturvedi, chairperson, RSCPCR.

“I have asked the police to investigate the incident and if it is verified that money has been taken then action will be taken against her mother,” she told HT.

The girl said that her parents live separately and as her father is an alcoholic, Chaturvedi said.

“The girl is being sent to a children’s home but she said that she wants to stay with me. If such is the case then I will adopt her.”

The girl and a couple of neighbours who helped her contact the police, will be awarded by the commission, she said.