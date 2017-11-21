Government launches Dishari app for competitive exams

A mobile application, Dishari, was launched by higher education minister Kiran Maheshwari on Tuesday. The app will help college students prepare for competitive exams (by providing free study materials) and also notify them of the same.

Dishari has been developed by Imran Khan, a Sanskrit teacher and web developer from Alwar, who was praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech at Wembley Stadium in London in November 2015. Khan has made more than 70 educational apps that are available to learners free of cost.

“The app has over 9,400 questions on topics ranging from current affairs and general knowledge to mathematics and reasoning. It will also send updates to students regarding exam forms, exams and job opportunities,” said Khan.

Although it is aimed at college students, the app can be downloaded by anyone and is free of cost. It will soon be available for use on computers too.

Before using the app, one has to register on it with basic details such as name, district and college (if enrolled). This will generate data about students’ inclinations and usage, which can be analysed by department officials for policy purposes, said Khan.

“The app will help students, from even remote areas of the state, access study materials and resources available to students from other states,” Maheshwari said while launching the app.

Dishari app is a part of the department’s Dishari scheme, under which around 3,500 students from 10 colleges are being trained for competitive exams. Maheshwari added that the department will extend the scheme to other colleges soon.

Maheshwari also launched ‘Management Information System’ app for geo-tagging all the government colleges of the state. The app has been developed by Deepak Maheshwari, a geography lecturer at Government Meera Girls College, Udaipur, for state government colleges. MIS will give the academic, geographical and administrative information about the colleges and help in policy formulation, said Maheshwari.

The minister also said that a Guru-Shishya Samvad (teacher-student dialogue) will be organised in each district soon. It will serve as a field visit for the officials as well as a mechanism for feedback garnering.