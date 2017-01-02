 This ex-CISF man celebrated New Year by treating stray dogs to biryani | kolkata | Hindustan Times
This ex-CISF man celebrated New Year by treating stray dogs to biryani

kolkata Updated: Jan 02, 2017 11:56 IST
Pramod Giri
Pramod Giri
Hindustan Times
Highlight Story

Every year Tamang treats the dogs of his locality to specially cooked meals. (HT Photo)

Kamal Tamang, a retired Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) havildar, might be one among many who regularly feed stray dogs, but what distinguishes him from others is the way he celebrates New Year.

Tamang, in his mid fifties, cooked beef biryani with his own hands on Sunday and hosted a new year picnic party for the stray dogs in his locality at Sonada’s Doranga Hatta.

He is himself fond of biryani and chose to treat the dogs of the locality to it. He cooked beef soup and rice for the dogs on the first day of 2016.

Located about 20 km from Darjeeling, Tamang got up quite early and started preparing biryani for the dogs. The dogs arrived at his Doranga Hatta home much before the feast was ready.

For the past six years Tamang has been organising New Year picnic party for the stray dogs every year. “Today at least 15 dogs from the locality feasted on the biryani in different plates lined up for them,” he told HT.

But why he is doing the favour only on the first day of every year? Kamal said “I do give food to stray dogs regularly.” But hosting picnic party for the dogs has its own significance to him.

“We human beings observe different festivals and parties, but the dogs who are very faithful to us can’t celebrate. Therefore, I thought that the dogs in my locality should also celebrate, “Tamang said.

He retired around eight years ago after serving the force for 21 years and three months.

