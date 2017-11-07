Draft pact on Ayodhya dispute to be ready by Nov-end: Shia Waqf Board chief 

The UP Shia Central Waqf Board (UPSCWB) said on Monday it was drafting an agreement to negotiate a peaceful settlement over the disputed site of Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Mosque in Ayodhya and the pact would be ready by November-end.

“I have discussed the terms and conditions for an out-of-court settlement with the mahants of Ayodhya and all other petitioners. Another meeting with them is due next week to give final touches to the accord,” Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi told HT.

Rizvi said he would be going to the temple town soon to give shape to the draft agreement.

“I would then call a meeting of the Waqf Board to obtain consent of the members to the proposal before making it public,” he said.

“Wait till December 6, by when something concrete would materialise,” was his cryptic reply when pressed further on the details of the draft pact.

Rizvi, who has made it clear that he was amenable to building a mosque away from the disputed site in a Muslim-dominated area, said he had been fully authorised by the Board to take a call on the matter.

“Partitioning the disputed land equally among three parties, as decided by the Allahabad high court, would not be a peaceful and lasting solution to the problem,” he said.

In September 2010, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court had ruled in favour of partitioning the disputed 2.77-acre land equally among three parties — the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram), represented by the Hindu Mahasabha.

The Shia Waqf Board made itself as a party in the Ayodhya case when it submitted a 30-page affidavit to the Supreme Court on August 8, 2017 staking its claim to Babri Masjid, which it said was a Shia mosque.

The board said that rather than partitioning the site in Ayodhya between the various claimants, the proposed mosque could be located at a reasonable distance from the disputed site to avoid any clashes in the future.

On whether he would also involve Sunni Cental Waqf Board, the main party in the title suit, Rizvi said he would not invite them and he alone was entitled to negotiate with other stakeholders.

The controversial chairman against whom the Central Waqf Council has levelled charges of corruption, embezzlement and mismanagement of waqf properties, had on October 31 met Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravishankar for a negotiated settlement.