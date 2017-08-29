Lucknowites can ride the metro from September 6

Come September 6 and Lucknowites will be able to travel on a metro in their own city.

While the much-awaited Lucknow Metro flag-off will be done on September 5 by union home minister Rajnath Singh, in the presence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, the public will be able to travel on it between Transport Nagar and Charbagh from September 6.

LMRC managing director Kumar Keshav said, “Proud to say that the dream of people of Lucknow to have their own world class metro will come true from September 6. Initially, the services will be available from 6 am to 10 pm every day. Later the timing would be increased as per demand and load on the route.”

“The day will be written in golden letters as Lucknow Metro will be the first metro project to be executed and made operational for the public in less than three years,” said Keshav.

The first trail were of the metro was conducted on December 1, 2016 in presence of the then CM Akhilesh Yadav. The commissioner, Metro Rail Safety, gave it clearance on July 30 this year. The Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation has achieved a speed certificate of maximum 80 kmph for the train.

The train has also cleared all safety tests during its high speed trial. Its load test was unique as artificial load -- sand bags -- equal to 8 passengers per square metre was used during the trial.

Experts from France, Italy and Austria regularly monitored the systems and trains and ensured best technical support to the LMRC technical team.

The 8.5 km long ‘Priority Corridor’ from Transport Nagar to Charbagh was completed in record time of 14 months.