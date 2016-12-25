Madhuri Dixit celebrates Christmas at Taj Mahal

Actor Madhuri Dixit visited Taj Mahal with family members to celebrate Christmas on Sunday. However, it proved to be a hectic affair for the family as the monument of love was packed with visitors. The security personnel had a tough time securing the visiting family members because of the unusually big crowd.

Accompanied by her husband Dr Nene, sons and another family, Madhuri visited Taj at around 2.30 pm and stayed for about an hour. Since the media persons had prior information about the actor’s visit, they had positioned themselves at the red platform of the Taj since morning.

Madhuri Dixit along with her husband Dr Nene and two sons pose for the lens at the Taj Mahal in Agra on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Sporting a white printed top, black trousers and dark goggles, Madhuri appeared at ease with to the crowd attention and moved within the security cover provided to her and family by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel. She later obliged the security persons by clicking pictures with them.

Madhuri was seen caring and finding way for her children who appeared hassled because of excessive limelight amidst huge crowd. Dr Nene clicked some selfies with the Taj Mahal as the backdrop and enjoyed the bright sunshine amidst clear weather.

Talking to media, she was all praise for the Taj. Madhuri also applauded reality shows on television. “I had myself been a judge of these reality shows and find them a good platform for new talent looking for openings and opportunity,” she said.

The time Madhuri entered the monument and till she left, the attention was all on her and she proved to be a charmer for those around. Her fans shouted ‘Madhuri Madhuri’ wherever she went. Madhuri had visited Taj last time wearing a veil.

