More Muslim women petition govt against triple talaq

From a vegetable seller’s daughter to a Kanpur-based business woman, from a Lucknow-based kidney patient to a college teacher in Meerut, ‘victims’ of triple talaq are increasingly petitioning the state government on the issue.

Several such women met UP minister for women and family welfare Rita Bahuguna Joshi on Tuesday to express their support for BJP’s stand on abolition of triple talaq, an issue that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had flagged ahead of the UP polls in October.

After meeting them, Joshi said, “Their story would move you down to tears. They have shared their worries, their concerns to us and have made some suggestions, some demands, including getting the marriages registered. We would look into them.”

Even as the minister was busy assuring the group, some 80 kilometers away Aliya Siddiqui, a Kanpur-based business woman was demanding security from the BJP government. She was given triple talaq through a speed post within two months of her marriage to a government official.

She claimed that she had found the next day of her marriage that her husband was allegedly married to another woman with whom he was embroiled in a legal battle. Upon protesting, she says she was thrown out of the house and divorced.

“Now I am being threatened that I will be murdered, acid will be thrown on my face,” said Aliya who runs her own business.

On Monday, a 22-year old woman Shabreen, daughter of a vegetable seller in Lakhimpur, had met chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressing support for BJP stand on triple talaq and demanding justice.

She was divorced by her husband on phone. She said the chief minister asked her not to worry and promised help.

“There are so many victims. One of them was divorced after her husband came to know that she suffered from a kidney ailment. It’s for such women that we have demanded that shelter homes be opened in wakf land,” said Shaista Ambar.

The AIMWPLB has also supported the demand to ban liquor saying the heady brew has an adverse effect on families. The BJP government had promised to know the mind of Muslim women on triple talaq and report the findings to the Supreme Court.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been vocal against triple talaq for long. Before UP assembly elections, the party campaigners had been saying they were committed to ending triple talaq which was ruining the lives of Muslim women. Former president of BJP’s Muslim Morcha Rumana Siddiqui said several Muslim women were in support for BJP stand on the issue.

