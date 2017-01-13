Top Allahabad surgeon AK Bansal shot dead in his hospital

Noted surgeon Dr Ashwani Kumar Bansal was shot dead by two unidentified miscreants in his chamber located in Jeevan Jyoti Hospital here on Thursday evening.

Bansal, who is also the director of Jeevan Jyoti Group of Hospitals, was examining patients in his chamber when the armed persons barged in and shot him from close range, causing panic in the busy hospital.

The doctor, who sustained at least one gunshot injury on his head, was rushed to the operation theatre of his own hospital and given first aid.

“However, his condition worsened and before he could be airlifted to Lucknow’s Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) he died,” confirmed SSP Allahabad Shalabh Mathur.

He is survived by his wife noted Infertility and IVF specialist Dr Vandana Bansal and two sons.

Eye witnesses said the assailants fired four rounds on Bansal, reportedly hitting him thrice, before fleeing from the scene making use of the prevailing chaos.

“Efforts to identify and nab the assailants have been launched and CCTV footage was being examined,” said the SSP.

The assailants are said to have entered the hospital from the front gate and escaped from the rear gate through the hospital’s parking lot.

It is worth mentioning that a police outpost is also located within the hospital premises.

Noted doctors and surgeons of the city, including neuro surgeon Dr Kartikay Sharma, pulmonologist Dr Ashish Tandon and Dr BB Agarwal reached the hospital on hearing the news.

The Jeevan Jyoti Group comprises several institutions, including Test Tube Baby Centre, Vandana Women’s Hospital, Jeevan Jyoti Nursing College, Jeevan Jyoti Public High School, Jeevan Jyoti Industrial Training Centre and Jeevan Jyoti Institute of Medical Sciences.