Astronomy lovers, take note: Here’s a round-up of livestream options to view the total solar eclipse

If cloud cover, work or geography stand in the way of witnessing the solar eclipse, don’t despair. There are plenty of other ways to bear witness to the first total solar eclipse to cross the North American continent in 99 years. Several media outlets will be livestreaming the celestial event. Here’s a round-up:

*NASA: Using images captured from 11 spacecrafts, three NASA aircrafts, more than 50 high-altitude balloons and astronauts aboard the International Space Station, the US space agency will offer unique vantage points of the eclipse. The livestream program begins with an Eclipse Preview Show at 12pm EDT (9.30pm IST) on Monday, hosted from Charleston, South Carolina. The livestream will continue at 1pm (10.30pm IST) with Solar Eclipse: Through the Eyes of NASA covering the path of totality as the eclipse travels from Oregon to South Carolina.

Visit: nasa.gov/eclipselive/#NASA+TV+Public+Channel

On Facebook: facebook.com/NASA/videos/10155497958441772

* National Geographic: During NatGeo’s livestream, experts stationed along the path of totality will offer running commentary and host a Q and A session for inquisitive viewers. The show will be hosted by science journalist and podcaster Cara Santa Maria. Viewers can ask questions using the hashtag #NatGeoEclipse. The livestream will be broadcast on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube at 12.30pm EDT (10pm IST).

Visit: nationalgeographic.com/science/total-solar-eclipse-2017

facebook.com/natgeo/videos/10154920791288951/

youtube.com/watch?v=d82tbBFw5Rc

* Twitter: Twitter has partnered with The Weather Channel to livestream the eclipse beginning at 12pm EDT (9.30pm IST). Experts stationed along the path of totality will be on stand-by to provide live reports at twitter.com/i/live/8850535752519