Ramjas college centenary: Phogat sisters, Gautam Gambhir cheer the crowd

Colourful decorations, a ground full of students and the air filled with cheers - the campus of Ramjas College, Delhi University, appeared no less than that of a carnival as the college held celebration to mark its upcoming centennial anniversary. And if the cheers could get any louder, they did when cricketer Gautam Gambhir, wrestlers Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat made their presence at the event.

Read more

Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat were present at the celebrations. (Ashwin Immanuel)

“Bahut accha lag raha hai yaha aa ke, apne school college ke dino ke baad main ab college aayi hu,” said Geeta Phogat, as she addressed the crowd to loud cheer and applause. She even shared a tip with the students. “I am where I am due to my father’s hard work. And that is what I’d like to tell you. Never shy away from working hard for anything that you want in life. Go for it with everything that you have.”

Babita Phogat also had her tips to share with the enthu crowd as she talked of women empowerment. “We (women) are no less than men, and anyone who thinks that, is wrong. If we can be presidents and prime ministers, we can be wrestlers, too. Be whoever you want to be,” she said.

Cultural performances such as Kathakali brightened up the event. (Ashwin Immanuel)

The students presented cultural performances Kathakali and Bhangra and enjoyed various activities such as aerobics, zumba, yoga. An inter college invitational tournament championship was also held for students from other colleges. Students and faculty also released white and blue balloons in the air for peace and unity.

Cricketer Gautam Gambhir is a Hindu College alumnus. (Rajesh Kashyap/HT Photo)

Gambhir said that he was happy to be back in the university. “It feels great to be back here, for I am an alumnus of Hindu college,” he said.

“I’m here to participate in the archery competition,”said Rahul Sahu,a Hans Raj Colleg student. “It’s been crazy being here and seeing the celebration. This should happen in other colleges too, I wish they’d do it in Hans Raj College.”