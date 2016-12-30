ED books Mumbai oncologist for transporting Rs25 crore in demonetised notes

An oncologist from Mumbai has been accused of illegally transporting Rs 25 crore in demonetised currency to Mumbai for changing it to legal tender.The Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case against the doctor and others for allegedly hatching the conspiracy.

Investigators will probe if the money was accounted for its source. The ED case follows a CBI case against officials of the Vaidyanath Cooperative Urban Bank Ltd and other employees and the oncologist from Mumbai. ED is probing the flow of money and based on CBI’s probe it will decide on the further course of action.

CBI had booked managers of the bank’s Pimpri-Chinchwad and Ghatkopar branches, two other bank officials. According to CBI officials, the bank officials along with some others transported Rs 25 crores in old notes from Beed to Mumbai to convert them into new notes.

“It was alleged that the accused hatched the conspiracy and fraudulently transported Rs25 crore in demonetised currency from the head office of Vaidyanath Cooperative Urban Bank, Beed, Maharashtra, to their Ghatkopar Branch on November 19 for converting it into legal tender. Of the said amount, a sum of Rs15 crore was allegedly deposited with a co-operative bank and the rest crore was being transported back to Beed, when they were intercepted by the state police on December 15,” CBI officials said.

