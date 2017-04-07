Maharashtra government considering anti-conversion law

The Maharashtra government is considering an anti-conversion law to curb the alleged cases of conversion by Christian evangelists, the government told the Assembly on Friday.

It also said it would hold a debate among the stakeholders to discuss the issue.

Minister of state for home Deepak Kesarkar informed the legislative assembly on Friday that as the state does not have anti-conversion law, the cases of the complaints related to the conversion to any religion are registered under sections of Indian Penal Code. He also added that only a negligible amount cases were registered in the state last year. The minister said that after holding a debate with all the stakeholders, the government will also decide how to frame the law.

A BJP MLA, Anil Bonde, through a calling-attention motion, raised the issue of alleged conversion in Warud in Amravati. He said a group of the evangelists was active in impressing conversion upon poor people by distributing related literature among them. Another BJP MLA alleged that the conversion was done by luring the poor with money.

Kesarkar also announced the state would complete the probe in the case raised by the MLAs within 15 days.

Read

Spotlight on conversion in Arunachal after Cong accuses BJP of pushing Hinduism