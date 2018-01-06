Mumbai blaze sparked by flying embers from hookah at Mojo Bistro, says fire dept

Flying embers from the hookah which came in contact with combustible curtain fabric at Mojo Bistro restaurant sparked the blaze in Kamala Mills that killed 14 people on December 29, Mumbai fire department said in its investigation report.

The fire then spread to illegally erected thatched roof of the 1 Above restaurant.

The latest finding negated the earlier theory that the fire originated from 1Above.

The report also revealed that both the ill-fated restaurants did not have necessary permission for hookah parlour and liquor bar. They were only permitted to serve food.

The report submitted on Friday to civic chief Ajoy Mehta also found that both the restaurants had a large stock of combustible materials such as burning charcoal, synthetic curtains and cushions, wooden props and the illegal temporary shed made of bamboo among others.

These materials helped the fire to spread rapidly.

Fire brigade found stock of burnt charcoal, hookahs, standpipes, and pedestal fans among others in Mojo Bistro restaurant.

They also found violation of several fire safety norms like bar tenders resorting to “fire trick,” alterations on the third floor where restaurants were situated, enclosure/encroachment of fire escape balconies on all the floors, which blocked the escape route to staircase, passages were used to store beer kegs.

The basement was used for non-permitted activities and fixed fire-fighting system like sprinklers, fire alarm were not in working condition.

The reason behind the heavy casualties was the interior of 1Above which was fully covered with thatched roof. All the deceased had taken shelter in the toilet of the restaurant and died from asphyxia.

“The situation was further compounded by obstructed staircases and in a bid to escape from heat smoke and falling burning debris from thatched roof, people took shelter in toilet of 1Above restaurant.

Both the restaurants used combustible materials for decorative purpose which released large quantity of carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide gases. By the time fire brigade reached the toilet, all had succumbed to smoke,” the report said.

Under the recently approved roof top restaurant policy, 1Above restaurant had applied to use open terrace for serving food on November 30, however no permission was issued for the same by the civic body.

Restaurants were not permitted to use terrace or cover it. Mojo Bistro also failed to produce authentic licenses to the civic body.

After fire brigade found that none of the security personnel and workers was aware of the emergency exits, it has recommended conducting regular evacuation drills of the restaurant employees.

One of the 14 victims was security personnel who had also taken shelter in the toilet.

Meanwhile, Mehta told civic general body that politicians have been putting pressure not to take action against restaurants for violation of fire safety norms.

He, however, refused to disclose the names of the politicians.

Political leaders cutting across party lines alleged that there has been no action against the officers responsible for tragedy and that civic chief should reveal if there is any undue pressure from political parties.

Mehta told the elected representatives that there was pressure from politicians for not taking action against restaurants that violated fire safety norms.

He also insisted that all necessary actions are being undertaken as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Act.