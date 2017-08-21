 Mumbai woman goes for surrogacy test at infertility clinic, is raped by doctor | mumbai news | Hindustan Times
Mumbai woman goes for surrogacy test at infertility clinic, is raped by doctor

The woman, a babysitter, had been offered Rs30,000 Rs40,000 to be a surrogate mother

mumbai Updated: Aug 21, 2017 08:53 IST
Arvind Walmiki
The woman and her friend approached the Thane crime branch unit -1, after which a case was lodged with the Naupada police station.(Representational image)

A 29-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a high-profile infertility doctor at a Thane hospital on Friday. The doctor, Pratik Tambe,45, was arrested. He is a Dombivli resident and a divorcee, said police.

The woman, a babysitter, had been offered Rs30,000 Rs40,000 to be surrogate mother. She booked an appointment at the doctor’s Naupada hospital and was scheduled to undergo a test on Friday morning.

“The woman lives with a friend in Mumbai. She said the doctor asked her to undress and then raped her. He also threatened her,” said an officer from Thane crime branch.

The woman and her friend approached the Thane crime branch unit -1, after which a case was lodged with the Naupada police station.

