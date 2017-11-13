Robbers tunnel into bank in Navi Mumbai, loot 27 lockers

Bank officials and customers at Bank of Baroda’s Juinagar branch in Navi Mumbai were shocked on Monday morning when they discovered that robbers had looted 27 lockers after entering the bank by tunneling a hole through the shop next door.

It is not clear when the incident took place as the bank was closed on Saturday and Sunday.

The incident came to light only when a customer had to go to his locker to deposit some valuables. When the customer and a bank officer entered the locker room, they found that 27 lockers had been broken into. They also spotted a tunnel in the room, which led to the adjacent shop. “The culprits made a tunnel from the adjacent gaala [shop] and entered the locker room. They stole cash and jewellery, and made their escape through the tunnel,” said a police officer from Sanpada police station, on condition of anonymity.

The stolen goods are mainly gold jewellery, the police said, adding that their value is yet to be ascertained.