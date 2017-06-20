Three Mumbai scientists win prestigious Indian National Science Academy awards

Three Mumbai scientists won the prestigious Indian National Science Academy (INSA) young scientist awards this year, for their exceptional work in science and technology.

The INSA Young Scientists Award is considered to be the highest recognition of promise, creativity and excellence in a young scientist across the globe. The awards were started in 1974.

Rucha Patil, 31, a scientist at The Genetic Research Centre run by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Srishti Dar, 30, a scientist at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research and Dr Vikram Vishal, 31, from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT B) were among the 22 winners for this year.

A thrilled Patil told HT that she was nominated for the award by her PhD guide, Dr Shrimati Shetty. “It feels great when your work is recognised at a national level,” said Patil.

Dar too was excited about winning the award. “It feels humbling, for one, as we were competing with participants from Cambridge and Harvard, where they do some cutting-edge research. Every year the winners are shortlisted from some 2000 applications that they receive,” she said.

Dr Vishal said that to him, the award recognises the potential of people who can be great scientists in the future. “It is one of the highest awards given to young scientists in the country. The recognition makes me feel more responsible and committed to my research,” he said.

The winners will get a bronze medal, a cash price of Rs25,000, along with an initial funding for their research projects.

THEIR RESEARCH PROJECTS

Dr Rucha Patil

She is working in the field of health science, where she identified novel roles of ‘cell-derived microparticles’- which are important in understanding and treating clinical conditions such as recurrent loss of pregnancy.

“In my research, I found that the levels of these ‘cell-derived microparticles’ are elevated in women with unexplained recurrent pregnancy loss. We knew that these microparticles are essential in clot formation, so we got in touch with some women who were a part of the study, on ‘anti –coagulants’ and 75% of them responded and delivered the babies,” she said.

Dr Srishti Dar

Her work was essential in understanding how cell division takes place.

“In my work, I tried to understand how a protein called ‘dynamin’ is responsible for cell division. The future of this work will help understand a lot of neurological diseases such as Alzheimer’s Disease,” she said.

Dr Vikram Vishal

His work is related to reducing the emission of green- house gases which may help combat global warming. “About 75% of India’s energy requirements are met by burning coal. But this releases carbon-dioxide (CO2) in the environment which is a green house gas. My work tries to capture CO2 from the air and compress it the underground rocks,” he said.