Topper helped out at father’s shop in Bhiwandi while studying for CA finals

Piyush Lohia and his family are ecstatic that he’s won the second rank in the final chartered accountancy (CA) exam of November 2016, and he says it’s an early birthday present. He celebrates his 23rd birthday this week.

The family had moved to Bhiwandi years ago from Rajasthan to make a better living and own a general store now. Piyush and his younger brother, who too is studying to be a CA, help their father out in their store but make sure they don’t fall behind on their studies.

“I’ve always loved numbers and though attempting CA and BCom together was a tough challenge, I made sure I didn’t skip or waste a single year,” said Piyush. He has now taken time off from his work at Gokhale & Sathe Chartered Accountants to visit family and friends who have gathered in Rajasthan for a wedding.

“My family is very happy with my work and this result has come at the right time. We’ll be celebrating my result, my birthday and a cousin’s wedding in Rajasthan together.”

“I’ve worked hard for this and I’m happy with the results. Now I can focus on my next step,” said Piyush, adding that he was yet to decide whether to continue to work or pursue higher education. “I want to work in the finance sector, but I’m confused whether to gain work experience first or opt for an MBA.”

Piyush, who graduated from the Mulund College of Commerce in 2016, scored 574/800 (71.75%). Of the 74,096 candidates, who appeared for the final, 7,192 cleared the examination, results of which were announced by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Tuesday. Eti Agarwal from Lucknow topped the exam with 74.88% and Jyoti Maheshwari from Ahmedabad was third with 70.75%.

