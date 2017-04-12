Akhilesh Das Gupta, Badminton Association of India chief, dies

Akhilesh Das Gupta, the president of Badminton Association of India, has died after a massive heart attack. He was 56.

A prominent politician, the former Mayor of Lucknow, was a prominent figure in Indian badminton. Recently, he was seen with top international stars like Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin during the India Open superseries badminton championship in New Delhi.

A controversial figure, Akhilesh Das Gupta was a Rajya Sabha MP for 18 years. A former badminton player, Das Gupta was the son of freedom fighter Babu Banarasi Das.

We are deeply shocked and saddened by the sudden demise of our honorable President Dr Akhilesh Das Gupta. May his soul rest in peace. — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) April 12, 2017

The Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) had recently investigated Akhilesh Das Gupta and other office bearers of the Delhi Capital Badminton Association (DCBA) on charges of nepotism in selection of a team that went to Tokyo for the Youth Sports Exchange Program in 2014 .

But since the agency didn’t have the mandate to initiate a formal criminal probe in the case, the agency referred the matter to the sports ministry for further action few months back.

The CBI’s initial probe found that out of the 23 members of the team, seven were wards and close relatives of the office bearers including that of the BAI chief.