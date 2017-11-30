 Arjun Maini tests with Formula 2 champion team Russian Time | other sports | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 30, 2017-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Arjun Maini tests with Formula 2 champion team Russian Time

Indian racing driver Arjun Maini will be testing in the Russian Time’s Artem Markelov’s car, who finished second in the Formula 2 drivers’ championship in 2017.

other sports Updated: Nov 30, 2017 15:32 IST
Indo-Asian News Service
Arjun Maini at the Russian Times garage, prior to the start of testing days in Abu Dhabi.
Arjun Maini at the Russian Times garage, prior to the start of testing days in Abu Dhabi.(HT Photo)

With two podium finishes during the 2017 GP3 Season, Arjun Maini on Thursday confirmed that he is currently testing with F2 team, Trident, on Day 1 and with Formula 2 Champions, Russian Time, on Day 2 and 3 at the 2017 post season tests here.

The Haas Formula 1 Development Driver, Arjun will be testing in the Russian Time’s Artem Markelov’s car, who finished second in the F2 Drivers Championship in the 2017 season.

READ | Mercedes join Ferrari in Formula 1 quit threat

Arjun said: “It will be exciting to challenge myself in what is currently amongst the best Cars in the F2 series. The ability to drive a car that has delivered some great results this season is an exciting thought and I look forward to the two remaining days of testing.”

READ | Alfa Romeo return to Formula One racing next year after 30-year absence

Team Principal of Russian Time Svetlana said: “We are delighted to have Arjun in the team in the Vice Champions Car and are looking forward to a good Performance from him and hope he will have a good experience in Driving one of the cars that one the Team Championship this year.”

Russian Time have been part of the GP2 and Formula 2 Series since 2013.

more from other sports
Turn up the volume: Suede Gully is taking the internet by storm
Turn up the volume: Suede Gully is taking the internet by storm
Partnered Feature
Recommended for you