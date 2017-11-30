Arjun Maini tests with Formula 2 champion team Russian Time

With two podium finishes during the 2017 GP3 Season, Arjun Maini on Thursday confirmed that he is currently testing with F2 team, Trident, on Day 1 and with Formula 2 Champions, Russian Time, on Day 2 and 3 at the 2017 post season tests here.

The Haas Formula 1 Development Driver, Arjun will be testing in the Russian Time’s Artem Markelov’s car, who finished second in the F2 Drivers Championship in the 2017 season.

Arjun said: “It will be exciting to challenge myself in what is currently amongst the best Cars in the F2 series. The ability to drive a car that has delivered some great results this season is an exciting thought and I look forward to the two remaining days of testing.”

Team Principal of Russian Time Svetlana said: “We are delighted to have Arjun in the team in the Vice Champions Car and are looking forward to a good Performance from him and hope he will have a good experience in Driving one of the cars that one the Team Championship this year.”

Russian Time have been part of the GP2 and Formula 2 Series since 2013.