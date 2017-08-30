PCMC plans multipurpose public ground on HAL land

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has invited suggestions and objections from citizens for its proposal to purchase 59 acres of land currently under the possession of Hindustan Antibiotics Limited (HAL), Pimpri, and reserve it for a multipurpose public ground. September 8 has been given as the deadline for receiving suggestions and objections.

A total of 66 acres of land belonging to the pubic sector HAL, under survey numbers 103,104,105,106, 168 and 169, has been up for sale.The state government’s revenue and forest department has allowed the sale of additional 59 acres of land belonging to the company which is included in the residential zone of the development plan.

The HAL ground is the only open space of its kind left in Pimpri-Chinchwad city and is popular among residents of all ages. On weekends, the ground is packed with enthusiastic youngsters. Morning and evening joggers are a common sight at the ground on a daily basis. Major exhibitions and cultural activities too are organised regularly at this ground.

In view of this, the municipal corporation has selected this land as a multipurpose public field under the approved development plan. Under the proposed development plan of the city, 59 acres of land for the purpose of multipurpose public grounds will be made available under the Maharashtra Regional Planning and Town Planning Act, 1966.Under this act procedure of revision of land reservations has been completed and on receiving citizen’s objections and suggestions, a proposal will be submitted to the state government.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, PCMC’s standing committee chief, Seematai Salve, said, “The administration has already prepared a proposal with the objective to ensure that the grounds and open spaces will be utilized for public purposes. Now the PCMC has invited for objections and suggestions till September 8 on the issue. After that, scrutiny will done of all the objections and a final proposal will sent to the government.’’

The public sector antibiotics manufacturer located at Pimpri has been sick for many years now and has been struggling to pay salaries to its 1,000 employees. Some months, the company paid pending salaries of two months after the central government extended financial assistance.

Arun Borade vice president of HA Mazdoor Sangh said, “We are very worried about our salaries. Although we had received salary upto March 2017 we are now waiting for the remaining salary after that amounting to approximately ₹7.30 crore.”

The central government allowed HAL to sell a part of its land as a revenue generation strategy to overcome the crisis. Consequently, HAL decided to sell nearly 87 acre land in its possession in Pimpri. This land sale will meet the company’s net liabilities of ₹821.17 crore and meet some other critical needs.

HAL which was declared sick in 1997, was well-known over the past six decades for the commercial production of several antibiotics like penicillin and life-saving drugs, primarily with the objective of providing them at affordable rates. The production work at HAL has now come to a halt.