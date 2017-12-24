Pune Police launch flagship education programme for skilling, educating Muslim youth

In a bid to spread to awareness about skill and vocational education, importance of competitive examinations among the Muslim youth, Pune City Police following the footsteps of their Mumbai counterpart launched the Muslim youth connect programme called ‘Mission Parvaaz’ in 15 police stations across Pune.

It is a part of its educational, confidence building and outreach programmes for different sections of the Muslim community in the city. The Mumbai police has achieved deep inroads into the Muslim community with its flagship programme ‘Mission Dosti ’ which is playing a transformational role in skilling and educating urban Muslim youth of Mumbai.

The well-attended programme at Savitribai Phule Sabhagriha in Lohianagar was inaugurated by Pune Police commissioner Rashmi Shukla who is the chief architect of the programme. The initiative is aimed at connecting the disadvantaged Muslim youths with proper guiding tools. The programme encompasses career counselling, educational aids, free vocational training and coaching them to join the civil services at the Centre and state level.

Police commissioner Rashmi Shukla said, “Pune Police will provide strength and courage to the youth and help them stand up with confidence in their field. We will help boost their productivity and contribution towards the society. This will result in healthy growth of the society ,” she said.

Special focus is being accorded to competitive exams where the youth will be acquainted with the syllabus of various competitive examinations related to diverse fields ranging from defence services, banking, railways, Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) and Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Special coaches and academicians will be invited to deliver talks on civil services which will motivate the youth to join the government services.

Shukla had recently formed a committee of experts to work on the mission. The team comprises AKI Poona College’s sociology department head Dr Gulab Pathan, Tilak Maharashtra University sociology department head Dr Vishal Jadhav, Sarfaraj Pathan, senior IBM officer and Sigma Skill Excellency head Shafi Shaikh.

During the first phase, Kondhwa, Khadak, Wanowrie, Yerawada, Khadki, Hadapsar, Mundhwa, Faraskhana, Nigdi and Bhosari police station areas will be covered. The commissioner has instructed the respective police stations in-charge to start connecting with the community members and build awareness around the subject.

She further claimed that the initiative had received tremendous support from social organisations and academic institutions across the city. The State Reserve Police Force Ground will be made available to those youth who want to practice physical fitness to meet the stringent standards of the tri-services, police force and the paramilitary forces.

The programme is the brainchild of police commissioner Rashmi Shukla who wants to boost the confidence level of the Muslim youth.

The initiative is aimed at skilling and re-skilling of the youth.

Vocational education training will be given importance.

Training students in UPSC, MPSC and other competitive exams will be given top priority.

Poona College, Azam Campus and other Muslim educational institutes will serve as important hubs of dissemination of information related to the ambitious programme.

Top notch academicians to teach competitive exam subjects

Special motivation lectures and seminar to boost confidence level among the student community.